Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s Jersey Shore costars showed support for her new boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, as the couple visited The Wizarding World of Harry Potter on Saturday, April 27.

The MTV star, 33, went Instagram official with her man on Saturday, posting photos and videos as they flew to Orlando, Florida, and drove to the amusement park.

“Loveeeeee this. EVERYTHING about this,” Deena Cortese commented on a pic of the new couple on Saturday, while Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, added heart, love and kissing emojis. Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi also expressed her support, writing, “Ahh love this. Happy for you love.”

After weeks of speculation, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star confirmed on Wednesday, April 24, that she has moved on amid her divorce from estranged husband Roger Mathews. “We’re filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him ‘24,’” she said on the “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey” podcast.

While JWoww declined to name her new man, Us Weekly confirmed that she’s dating the professional wrestler from Delmar, New York.

Mathews told Us on Thursday, April 25, that Carpinello, 24, is friends with his estranged wife’s little brother and the pair have been dating for “a few months.”

He added that “he seems like a terrific guy and they seem to really be happy, and I’m very happy for them.”

Farley filed for divorce in September 2018 after three years of marriage and the couple share daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2.

Scroll down to see more pics of Farley and her new boyfriend as they visited The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.