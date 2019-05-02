A twist of fate. When Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Roger Mathews tied the knot in October 2015, there was an unexpected guest in attendance: the bride’s future boyfriend!

Zack Clayton Carpinello, who recently started dating the Jersey Shore star, uploaded a photo from the reception on Instagram that fans discovered in the wake of the new couple’s romance. He shared it as a throwback in 2016, one year after Farley, 33, and Mathews, 43, became husband and wife.

“I had an awesome time with @errrrrriccaaa and met amazing people like these two @candicekimberly and @wray_sean!” the wrestler, now 24, captioned a snapshot from the wedding photo booth. “Awesome weekend! Blessed I was got to be a part- Happy anniversary @jwoww @rogermathewsnj.”

The MTV personality ended up filing for divorce from the truck driver in September 2018 before moving on with Carpinello. (The estranged couple share daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2.)

Mathews revealed in a statement to Us Weekly on April 25 that the athlete is “a good friend of [Farley’s] little brother.” He called Carpinello “a terrific guy,” noting that the lovebirds “seem to be really happy, and I’m very happy for them.”

Before Carpinello’s identity was revealed, the reality star announced that she was dating a younger guy. “We’re filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him ’24,’” she teased on the podcast “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey.”

“It is nice to be with someone who makes her feel beautiful,” a source later told Us exclusively. “Zack is a breath of fresh air for Jenni, and she is definitely on a pink cloud right now.”

The new couple recently took a trip to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, Florida.

