Things are looking up for Jenni “JWoww” Farley amid her divorce from estranged husband Roger Mathews. The Jersey Shore alum has moved on with new beau Zack Clayton Carpinello, and a source tells Us Weekly she’s on top of the world.

“She is happy and she does not care anymore about what Roger, or anyone else, thinks,” the insider tells Us. “She is not going to live her life in fear and it is nice to be with someone who makes her feel beautiful. Zack is a breath of fresh air for Jenni and she is definitely on a pink cloud right now.”

The source added that Farley, 33 — who shares daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2, with Mathews, 43 — “will always put her kids first.”

The MTV personality and the truck driver were married for nearly three years before Farley filed for divorce in September 2018. In recent weeks, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star had teased multiple date nights with a mystery man before Us Weekly confirmed on April 25, that her boyfriend is Carpinello, a 24-year-old professional wrestler from Delmar, New York.

Farley made their relationship Instagram official on Saturday, April 27, as the pair headed to a fun-filled day at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, Florida. While on their way to the amusement park, the doting girlfriend couldn’t help but show off her new flame in a series of Instagram Stories that she snapped while she sat in the passenger’s seat.

“Best day ever @universalorlando I’ve been waiting 11 years to come back here and I’ve been dying to go to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” Farley later captioned a picture of the newly minted couple. I can’t wait to come back with my kids when they’re big enough #readyforuniversal”

And Farley wasn’t afraid to show her goofy side. “When you’re trying to be cute but a RAPTOR wants in on the pic,” she wrote alongside one picture that showed a fake dinosaur in the background.

