



In opposition. Jenni “JWoww” Farley admitted that her son Greyson’s autism diagnosis was a sore spot in her marriage to Roger Mathews.

“I took the initiative for getting [Greyson] help,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, admitted to Deena Nicole Cortese on the Thursday, July 11, premiere of the MTV show. “That was a huge argument between Roger and I. [He said], ‘He’s fine, he’s fine.’ [Roger] had a nervous breakdown in the pediatrician’s [office]. My heart broke for him because he was like, ‘I just want my son to walk down an aisle and have a family of his own.’”

The reality star added, “Roger believed that Greyson was a slow learner and he was going to learn on his own. That caused a lot oft tension on our household because we have one parent like, ‘I need to get ahead of this and fix it,’ which is me, and then you got another parent like, ‘What are you doing? It’s not a big deal.’”

In November 2018, the MTV personality revealed her 3-year-old son’s diagnosis. Four months later, she told Us Weekly exclusively that her “little Einstein” has been “doing amazing.”

“He has the best therapists,” the New York native explained to Us. “He’s in four or five different therapies, but he is just kicking ass. Every day gets better. Every day he’s learning something new. … It went from, he didn’t know one word or understand a word in September to now, it’s March and he’s combining two, three-word sentences. [He does] sign language. He knows his colors, his numbers.”

In Thursday’s episode, though, Farley was fresh off of Greyson’s diagnosis. She told Cortese, 32, about a fit he’d thrown at the airport.

“That, like killed me,” she said. “I have never experienced anything like that in my life. Greyson scratched his face, smashed my glasses, was head butting me in front of everybody, hitting me, slapping me, biting. I see people recording and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, f–king help me. My son has no idea what he’s doing right now. He’s completely manic, like, freaking.’ I just stated crying, defeated, done. I started bawling.”

The Rules According to JWoww author went on to describe the sacrifices she is making for her son’s future.

“I’m gonna hold his hand until I can’t and when I can’t hold his hand, my money is gonna hold his hand,” she said. “I’m preparing not for my retirement, but my kids’ retirement. … This bitch is tired.”

Farley, who filed for divorce from Mathews, 44, in September 2018, also shares daughter Meilani, 4, with her estranged husband.

Season 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

