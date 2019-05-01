Love is in the air! Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her new boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, enjoyed a romantic night out on Tuesday, April 30, one week after she confirmed the news of their relationship.

The wrestler, 24, shared a sweet selfie with the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, on his Instagram account alongside the caption, “The best time, every time.” In the photo, the couple posed outdoors in front of a tree adorned with lights.

Farley started teasing her new romance on Instagram earlier in the month amid her divorce from Roger Mathews. After her rep confirmed to Us Weekly that she had “moved on and is happy,” the MTV personality announced that she was dating a younger guy. “We’re filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him ‘24,’” she teased on costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s podcast “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey.”

Polizzi, 31, raved that Carpinello is “very handsome” before telling listeners, “Jenni has been going through some s–t, but I’ve never seen this girl more happier and more herself than this moment right now.”

After going public with her new beau, Farley’s estranged husband, Mathews, sent his best wishes. “He seems like a terrific guy and they seem to really be happy, and I’m very happy for them,” the truck driver, 43, said in a statement to Us, noting that Carpinello is “a good friend” of Farley’s brother and the pair have been dating for “a few months.”

The reality star filed for divorce from Mathews in September 2018 after nearly three years of marriage. They share daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2.

Now that Farley has a new man in her life, she feels on top of the world. “She is happy and she does not care anymore about what Roger, or anyone else, thinks,” a source told Us. “It is nice to be with someone who makes her feel beautiful. Zack is a breath of fresh air for Jenni.”

