



It’s safe to say Jenni “JWoww” Farley is crazy about her new beau Zack Clayton Carpinello! The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star raved about the professional wrestler in a sweet Instagram Story on Saturday, August 31, days after settling her divorce from ex-husband Roger Mathews.

“You make every day special,” Farley, 33, wrote alongside a photo of the twosome taking in a wrestling match in Chicago. “Thank you for loving and accepting me for exactly who I am.”

Ahead of their time at the sporting event, the reality star and Carpinello enjoyed a sushi dinner date and looked lucky in love as they enjoyed their time out together. The pair ended their night with pizza and champagne in their hotel room.

“Living our absolutely best life,” Carpinello, 24, captioned a boomerang snap of him and Farley clinking glasses.

Their outing comes two days after Us Weekly confirmed that Farley and Mathews, 44, are officially divorced. The MTV personality celebrated the split by posting a meme of an excited Nicole Kidman that went viral after the actress’ divorce from Tom Cruise.

Farley shares two kids with the truck driver: daughter, Meilani, 5, and son, Greyson, 3.

The Australian Gold tanning lotion partner and Carpinello stunned on the red carpet at the 2019 VMAs on Monday, August 26, and were quick to debunk speculation that are expecting their first child together.

“Jenni is NOT pregnant,” the doting boyfriend wrote on his Instagram Stories the following morning after trolls drew attention to Farley’s midsection. “Stop being idiots.”

Farley also responded to one Instagram user who asked if she was expecting. “Nope,” she replied. “Just a burger.”

Us confirmed in April that Farley — who filed for divroce from Mathews in September 2018 — had moved on with Carpinello, whom she has been friends with for years.

“I never thought I was actually going to introduce anyone to the children ever, but he is kind of a family friend, so he already knew the kids,” Farley gushed to Us exclusively in July. “He’s great [with them].”

