



Let freedom ring! Jenni “JWoww” Farley had a hilarious reaction after finalizing her divorce from Roger Mathews on Thursday, August 29.

“💃🏽.” the 33-year-old Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star wrote alongside photos of an excited Nicole Kidman via Instagram.

While it’s unclear when the photos of the Oscar winner were actually taken, they went viral after they were turned into popular meme about Kidman’s split from ex-husband Tom Cruise.

“Live every day like you’re 2001 Nicole Kidman leaving her lawyer’s office after divorcing Tom Cruise,” the meme reads.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday that Farley and Mathews’ paperwork was finalized nearly a year after their split. The exes, who share daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3, called it quits in September 2018.

“Jenni and Roger have reached an amicable conclusion and finalized their divorce,” Farley’s rep Robyn Santiago told Us in a statement on Thursday. “They remain devoted to co-parenting their children in a happy and healthy environment and they both wish each other the best.”

Farley and Mathews’ split turned nasty in December after he posted a series of Instagram videos as police escorted him out of the house because she filed a restraining order against him. The following month, the MTV personality accused her ex of being abusive, which he denied.

Farley called Mathews’ decision to share the videos on social media the “ultimate betrayal” during an August episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“I thought silence was the greater good,” she told Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi on the August 22 episode. “As bad as our relationship got, I stayed f–ing quiet, because that’s what you’re supposed to do.”

The twosome seemingly put their differences aside to celebrate Easter with their two kids in April. More recently, Farley and Mathews planned a party for Meilani’s 5th birthday in July.

Farley’s new man, Zack Clayton Carpinello, also attended the bash. A month later, the reality TV personality walked the red carpet at the 2019 Video Music Awards with the 24-year-old wrestler.

