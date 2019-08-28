



Setting the record straight. Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, are not expecting their first child together — and they want everyone to know.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, stunned in a yellow gown at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 26, with her beau, 24, by her side as they posed for red carpet pictures, but some online trolls were quick to draw attention to Farley’s midsection.

“Hmm sneaky preggas?” one follower wrote in the comments section of Farley’s Instagram post that showed a picture of the couple at the event.

“Nope,” Farley replied. “Just a burger.”

The professional wrestler also took to social media to debunk the chatter. “Jenni is NOT pregnant,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Stop being idiots.”

While the duo aren’t in the process of starting a family together, Farley and Carpinello have been enjoying their time together since Us Weekly confirmed in April that they are dating. The athlete has since bonded with Farley’s daughter, Meilani, 5, and son, Greyson, 3, whom she shares with estranged husband Roger Mathews.

“I never thought I was actually going to introduce anyone to the children ever, but he is kind of a family friend, so he already knew the kids,” Farley told Us exclusively in July. “He’s great [with them].”

Carpinello gushed over Farley’s brood during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in May. “I’ve known Meilani for a few years. She is great with me. I love the kids,” he said. “They’re great.”

Farley filed for divorce from Mathews, 44, in September 2018. “As bad as our relationship got, I stayed f–ing quiet, because that’s what you’re supposed to do,” the MTV personality explained to Jersey Shore costar and BFF Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi during an episode earlier this month. “So to me, the ultimate betrayal is the fact that he went public [with our drama].”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!