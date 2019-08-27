Total squad goals. The Jersey Shore ladies kept it classy with a hint of edge on the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards’ red carpet in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, August 26.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick hit the red carpet in style. Though the boys — Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — weren’t present for the photo op, the gang was joined by Sorrentino’s wife Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce).

Farley held hands with her new boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, while Cortese’s husband, Christopher Buckner, and Pivarnick’s fiancé, Chris Larangeira, were also on hand.

“Heading to the awards and I can’t breathe … in the dress,” Farley, 33, said in a video posted to Carpinello’s Instagram Stories on Monday. She was wearing a bright, one-shoulder yellow dress that boasted a chic slit up the side.

As the group posed for photos on the red carpet, Cortese and Polizzi showed off their killer post-baby bodies. Cortese welcomed her first child, Christopher John, in January. Polizzi, meanwhile, gave birth to Angelo, her third child with husband Jionni LaValle in May.

The full Jersey Shore cast hit the VMAs red carpet together at last year’s event ahead of the revival show’s return. Mike was present for this occasion, which occurred before he was sentenced in October to eight months in prison in his tax evasion case.

Mike began serving his time at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York in January. He is expected to be released on September 13.

His brother, Mark, is serving a 24-month sentence for the crime.

The Jersey Shore cast, who visited Mike behind bars in May, revealed to Us Weekly what plans they have for their pal after he concludes his prison stint.

“We’re gonna have a big party when he gets out, celebration …” DelVecchio, 39, told Us exclusively.

Ortiz-Magro, 33, piped up to note that “lots of funfetti” will be present for the momentous occasion. To this, Polizzi noted that “Pauly’s deejaying” and joked that “Vinny’s stripping!”

The 2019 VMAs airs live on MTV Monday, August 26, at 8 p.m.

Scroll down below to see pics of the Jersey Shore cast on the big night!