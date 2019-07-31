



Big fan! Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s 3-year-old son, Greyson, shared an adorable moment with her boyfriend, Zack Carpinello.

In a Wednesday, July 30, Instagram Story, the toddler went up and down a backyard slide before pausing and looking off into the distance. When the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, asked her son where the professional wrestler, 24, was, Greyson replied, “He’s over there. Yes, it’s Zack. Hi, Zack!” When the reality star laughed and told Greyson that he was “the best,” he went on to blow the athlete a kiss from afar.

This isn’t the first time that Carpinello has bonded with Farley’s boy! Last week, the Rules According to JWoww author shared an Instagram Story of the athlete holding Greyson behind a turntable. He laughed when the toddler spoke into the microphone.

The MTV personality welcomed the little one in 2016 with her estranged husband, Roger Mathews. Her baby boy joined older sister Meilani, 5, who arrived two years earlier.

She filed for divorce from the truck driver, 44, in September 2018. Seven months later, Us Weekly confirmed that Farley was dating Carpinello. The Jersey Shore cast already approves of her new beau — even Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who has yet to meet him.

“I never thought I was actually going to introduce anyone to the children ever, but he is kind of a family friend, so he already knew the kids,” Farley told Us exclusively this month. “He’s great [with them].”

Carpinello echoed this sentiment in May, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I’ve known Meilani for a few years. She is great with me. I love the kids. They’re great.” Greyson already has a nickname for him, calling the athlete, “Baby.”

