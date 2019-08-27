Celebrity Couples Show PDA at the MTV VMAs 2019: Photos

VMAs, meet PDAs! Celebrity couples got cuddly at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 26, as the awards show aired live from Newark, New Jersey.

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley shared a smooch with boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello on the red carpet, as Lance Bass sidled close to husband Michael Turchin. And inside the Prudential Center, Catfish host Nev Schulman kissed wife Laura Perlongo as Taylor Swift performed “Lover” on stage.

The VMAs red carpet has always been a magnet for A-list displays of affection, even if the pairings didn’t make it in the long run. Think Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, and Jason Derulo and Jordin Sparks. Other VMA duos, though, are still together — e.g. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez or Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Plus, more than a few celeb pairs have made their red carpet debuts at the awards show, including Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande, Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran, and Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan.

Scroll down to see this year’s roundup of VMAs PDAs.