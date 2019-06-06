A long way from New Jersey! Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, made their awards show debut at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, and the professional wrestler, 24, stunned on the event’s blue carpet, which was held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, June 5. Farley rocked a white suit dress and rainbow-colored heels, while Carpinello looked dapper in a charcoal suit and tan shoes.

The couple made their official red carpet debut at a KultureCity event in Las Vegas on May 25. The duo attended the organization’s first-ever all-inclusive wrestling match, which benefitted autism awareness, acceptance and inclusion. The affair held a special place in the Rules According to JWoww author’s heart, as her 3-year-old son, Greyson, is autistic.

The JWoww Cosmetics founder first gave fans a glimpse of the athlete during a date on April 12, but his identity was not revealed for several days. “JWoww has moved on and is happy,” her rep, Robyn Matarazzo, told Us Weekly at the time.

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio revealed in May that he was looking forward to meeting his Jersey Shore costar’s new beau. “I am really excited about it ’cause she is really happy, that is the only thing I do know,” the musician, 38, gushed. “I don’t know much about the guy yet, but I am excited to meet him.”

Farley and Carpinello’s relationship comes seven months after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Roger Mathews. In January, the MTV personality accused the truck driver, 44, of abuse, which he has vehemently denied.

Three months later, Mathews and Farley put their differences aside to celebrate Easter with their children, Greyson and Meilani, 4. “Jenni’s kids’ needs and wants will always come first,” the reality star’s rep later told Us. “She is being an adult about the divorce and working towards being better coparents. As far as the divorce, there is no reconciliation in the future and she is excited about continuing to move on with her life.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!