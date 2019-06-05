The kind of love you write a song about! Country music’s cutest couples packed on the PDA on the blue carpet at the 2019 CMT Awards on Wednesday, June 5.

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans, who tied the knot in 2017, coordinated in white for their night out at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The “I Hate Love Songs” singer is nominated for Female Video of the Year and Video of the Year for her hit “Miss Me More.”

Fellow country music power couple Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, who wed in 2018, opted for off-white looks on Wednesday. Morris is nominated in the same categories as her pal Ballerini for “GIRL.” The “Bones” songstress is also up for CMT Performance of the Year for her rendition of “(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman” with Brandi Carlile.

Earlier this year, Morris gushed about Hurd exclusively to Us Weekly, naming Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman as long-distance love inspiration.

“I’ve learned so much from Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. They’ve got the two-week rule; he’s got his kids out on the road. They just make it look so normal and it makes me and Ryan feel like this could be normal as well,” Morris told Us on March 7. “We do a pretty good job at constantly keeping in contact, lots of FaceTime. We have the same manager now, so she helps our calendars really coalesce well and that’s helped it a good bit.”

Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker, Luke Bryan and wife Caroline Boyer and even Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her new beau, Zack Clayton Carpinello, also stepped out before Wednesday’s awards show.

Scroll through to see the couples rock the carpet: