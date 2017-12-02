Tied the knot! Kelsea Ballerini walked down the aisle and wed her fiancé, Morgan Evans, in a beautiful ceremony at the Esperanza Resort in Cabo on Saturday, December 2, Us Weekly can confirm.

The “Miss Me More” crooner, 24, spoke to Us Weekly exclusively in October about her star-studded bridal shower. “Each of my friends, my bridesmaids and a couple other close friends, did something different,” she explained at the Colgate Optic White Q&A in Nashville, Tennessee. “My friend Jennifer Denmark opened her house. Hillary [Scott] did the flowers and the cake. One of my friends painted all the signs. Everyone did something different and made it look like a Pinterest party, It was beautiful.”

During the Q&A portion of the event, Ballerini also opened up about finding the perfect gown. “You know it’s funny, I’m not a wedding person,” the “Legends” singer revealed. “I didn’t think I would be a wedding person, so my mom and my bridesmaids and my stylist surprised me with a fitting and I walked in and put something on and then walked out and I started crying and so we picked the dress!”

As previously reported, Ballerini and the Australian musician got engaged on Christmas Day in 2016.

