Bride to be! Kelsea Ballerini shared details about her upcoming nuptials and gushed about her fiancé, Morgan Evans.

“We’re getting married somewhere where people have to travel, so that is the gift gift, is people being there,” the country star, 24, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Colgate Optic White Q&A in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, October 25,” adding that the couple has opted out of having a registry.

The “Miss Me More” crooner also spoke to Us about her recent bridal shower. “Each of my friends, my bridesmaids and a couple other chloe friends, did something different,” she explained. “My friend Jennifer Denmark opened up her house. Hillary [Scott] did the flowers and the cake. One of my friends did the balloons. One of my friends painted all the signs. Everyone did something different and made it look like a Pinterest party. It was beautiful.”

As for the fun pre-wedding games guests played at the soiree? “We did the make a wedding dress out of toiler paper game, which is hilarious,” Ballerini told Us. “Then they found this fame, it was so cute, where they had Morgan record answers via video and they would ask a question and I would have to guess what he was gonna say and then his video would play. It was really fun. I got one wrong!”

During the Q&A portion of the event, the “Legends” singer explained how she chose her gown for the big day. “You know it’s funny, I’m not a wedding person,” she revealed. “I didn’t think I would be a wedding person, so my mom and my bridesmaids and my stylist surprised me with a fitting and I walked in and put something on and then walked out and I started crying and so we picked the dress!”

As previously reported, Ballerini got engaged to the Australian musician on Christmas Day 2016.

“This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him,” she captioned a sweet Instagram photo of the couple at the time. “Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS.”

