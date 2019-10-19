Back on? Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her ex-boyfriend Zack Carpinello reunited on a trip to Universal Studios in Florida on Saturday, October 19, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Jersey Shore star, 33, posted a clip on her Instagram Story that showed her taking in the sights at Rob Zombie’s Hellbilly Deluxe on Friday, October 18, while the wrestler, 24, shared videos on Saturday from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and JWoww’s voice could be heard in one of the clips.

The couple’s trip appears to be a romantic getaway as the MTV star’s ex-husband, Roger Mathews, posted videos on Instagram that showed him taking his kids with Farley — Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 3 — on a hayride on Saturday.

The reunion came a little over a week after JWoww called it quits with Carpinello after less than a year of dating. She pulled the plug on their relationship after he was caught getting handsy with her costar Angelina Pivarnick on the October 10 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” Farley tweeted after the episode aired. “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

But just a day after their split, JWoww and her ex were spotted together with her children at Field Station: Dinosaurs theme park in Leonia, New Jersey, where an eyewitness told Us that “the whole family looked happy” but Farley and her ex “didn’t seem overly affectionate.”

Carpinello apologized to Farley on October 11, posting a statement on Instagram in which he took “full responsibility” for the “mistakes that I cannot take back.”

“Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me,” he wrote. “I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well. I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to be every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen again, in any way regardless of outcome.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

