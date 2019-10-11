



Boy, bye. Jenni “JWoww” Farley has split with boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello following his flirtations with Angelina Pivarnick, Us Weekly exclusively confirms. A source tells Us that the reality star “ended the relationship.”

Farley, 33, took to Instagram on Thursday, October 10, immediately after an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation showed Carpinello, 24, getting handsy with Pivarnick, 33.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote in a note posted to her Instagram account. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

In the note, she said she had no idea about her boyfriend’s behavior: “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

In the episode, Carpinello hugs Pivarnick’s waist and touches her butt in a Las Vegas club while Farley is seemingly passed out. A midseason Jersey Shore: Family Vacation trailer released one day earlier showed Pivarnick telling her fiancé, Chris Larangeira, that the wrestler came onto her. Later in the trailer, Farley confronts Pivarnick over the claim, saying, “How much do you commit to a lie?”

The Rules According to JWoww author started dating Carpinello in March following her split from ex-husband Roger Mathews. Farley and Mathews, whose 2015 wedding Carpinello attended, finalized their divorce in August. The ex-spouses share two children: daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.

Farley raved about her relationship with Carpinello in a previous Family Vacation episode, saying, “I never in a million years thought I would be dating someone younger than me.”

“We’re completely different. Not my style at all,” she added, before getting TMI about the New York native’s sexual prowess. “He turns into this f–king monster in bed. I was like, ‘Are you an escort? What’s going on?’ It wasn’t normal. I had to look up positions and stuff.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Brody Brown

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!