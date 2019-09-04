Roger Mathews is ready to move on with the next chapter of his life. The businessman opened up to Us Weekly less than a week after finalizing his divorce with Jenni “JWoww” Farley — and he has no hard feelings.

“Thursday 8-29-19 I was officially divorced and I’m excited for what the future brings as a single dad,” Mathews, 44, told Us. “Although this last year was the toughest ones of my life in almost every way it was also one of tremendous growth and one that tested my human spirit.”

Mathews also explained that he has “little regrets regarding the last 9 years of my life,” which brought him and the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, their two children: daughter, Meilani, 5, and son, Greyson, 3.

“You can’t have the good without the bad and I’m so looking forward to so many positive things with my kids,” Mathews explained to Us. “They are who kept me grounded and focused through it all and they have always been my priority and focus. Jenni and I will forever be tied by two beautiful children we love so much and I am sure we will coparent amazing together.”

As for Farley, who has since moved on with her boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, Mathews tells Us he wishes her “nothing but the best, truly.”

The MTV personality filed for divorce from Mathews in September 2018 after three years of marriage. Us confirmed on August 29 that the duo had officially settled their divorce.

“It takes far more effort and energy to be negative than to be positive and that’s my focus both for myself and my children,” Mathews told Us. “Positive growth. Onwards and upwards! God bless.”

