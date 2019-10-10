



Things are getting heated! In the new midseason trailer for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni “JWoww” Farley go head-to-head over claims that JWoww’s boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, came onto Angelina.

“What happened in Vegas?” Angelina’s fiancé, Chris Larangeira, asks as a flashback clip plays of Zack, 24, greeting her with a hug. Angelina, 33, admits, “I just feel his hand go right on me” as she slaps her hand on her butt, much to Chris’ surprise. “No,” he responds.

The cast then tries to get to the bottom of it. Chris calls Zack a “clown” and threatens to “knock this guy’s teeth out.” In a confessional, Vinny Guadagnino says he is “seriously worried about the next time we’re gonna be together.”

When it comes time for a “family dinner,” JWoww, 33, asks Angelina, “How much do you commit to a lie?” The women stand up at the table and start swinging, although they do not make contact. They each grab a bottle of wine, prompting the rest of the cast to intervene. At the end of the trailer, the sound of glass shattering plays.

“Now it’s an all-out war,” Vinny, 31, observes.

Angelina and Chris have been engaged since January 2018, while JWoww started dating Zack in March amid her divorce from Roger Mathews, which the former couple finalized in August.

The Snooki & JWoww alum announced in April that she was seeing Zack, who is a professional wrestler and attended her 2015 wedding to Roger, 44. She made their relationship Instagram official later that month — and hasn’t shied away from sharing intimate details about him since.

“I never in a million years thought I would be dating someone younger than me,” JWoww told Angelina and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, in a recent episode. “We’re completely different. … Not my style at all. But then he turns into this f–king monster in bed. I was like, ‘Are you an escort? What’s going on?’ It wasn’t normal. I had to look up positions and stuff.”

JWoww shares daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3, with Roger.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

