



TMI? During an upcoming episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, a totally smitten Jenni “JWoww” Farley does not shy away from candidly telling her costars about her sex life with boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello.

“I can’t stop having sex,” Farley, 33, admits in a sneak peek obtained by Page Six on Wednesday, September 18. “[You know] when you’ve ever dated someone, when you’re so, like, infatuated and attracted to them, you just chill with them, like, all day?”

In a confessional interview, Farley’s castmate Vinny Guadagnino gives his take on his pal’s newfound romance with Carpinello, 24 — whom the cast also nicknamed “24.” He compares the Snooki & JWoww alum to “a giddy little schoolgirl,” noting that he has “never seen Jenni this gung-ho before.”

“When you start talking to somebody new, that’s a basic move that you do. You start bringing them up, and then can’t stop talking about them,” Guadagnino, 31, says. “Literally I’m talking about the weather and she’s like, ‘Right now it’s 75 degrees where 24 lives.’”

Farley and Carpinello, who is a professional wrestler, publicized their relationship in April. At the time, her rep Robyn Matarazzo told Us Weekly that she had “moved on” from her ex-husband, Roger Mathews, and “is happy.”

News of the Rules According to JWoww author’s romance with the athlete came seven months after she filed for divorce from Mathews in September 2018. The former couple finalized the case this August. They share a daughter, Meilani, 5, and son, Greyson, 3.

“I’m excited for what the future brings as a single dad,” Mathews, 44, told Us on September 4. “Although this last year was the toughest ones of my life in almost every way, it was also one of tremendous growth and one that tested my human spirit.”

He continued, “You can’t have the good without the bad and I’m so looking forward to so many positive things with my kids. They are who kept me grounded and focused through it all, and they have always been my priority and focus. Jenni and I will forever be tied by two beautiful children we love so much and I am sure we will coparent amazing together.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

