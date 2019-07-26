



There for her kids. Jenni “JWoww” Farley is keeping everything as “normal” as possible for Meilani and Greyson amid her divorce from Roger Mathews.

“It doesn’t really become an issue until, like, someone acknowledges it,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, July 25, at BuzzFeed’s Internet Live. “It’s very, like, fluid. … If you make it just a natural setting, I feel like the kids will just adapt to it. If you acknowledge certain things, they acknowledge it. I just try to make everything very organic and as normal as possible.”

The reality star and her estranged husband, 44, celebrated their 5-year-old daughter’s birthday together earlier this month, along with Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello.

The former couple split in September 2018 after three years of marriage, and the MTV personality admitted on the July 11 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that her 3-year-old son’s autism diagnosis caused tension in her relationship.

“I took the initiative for getting [Greyson] help,” the New York native said to Deena Nicole Cortese on the show. “That was a huge argument between Roger and I. [He said], ‘He’s fine, he’s fine.’ [Roger] had a nervous breakdown in the pediatrician’s [office]. My heart broke for him because he was like, ‘I just want my son to walk down an aisle and have a family of his own.’”

The Rules According to JWoww author went on to say, “Roger believed that Greyson was a slow learner and he was going to learn on his own. That caused a lot oft tension on our household because we have one parent like, ‘I need to get ahead of this and fix it,’ which is me, and then you got another parent like, ‘What are you doing? It’s not a big deal.’”

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone

