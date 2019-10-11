Jersey Shore drama. Roger Mathews wants his ex-wife, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, to be happy after a dramatic episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation ended her relationship with Zack Clayton Carpinello.

“I want peace with my ex-wife for my kids and if there is turmoil in her life and in her household, it’s just not a good thing for our children, so I wish nothing but the best for her,” Mathews, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I wish them all well and I hope Jenni and Zack can work through their issues if they deem it worth saving. I’m focused on myself and my children. Onwards and upwards.”

Us broke the news that Farley, 33, broke up with Carpinello, 24, after he was caught flirting with Angelina Pivarnick during the Thursday, October 10, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” Farley wrote in a message on Thursday evening via Instagram. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

While Carpinello was caught hugging Pivarnick’s waist and touching her butt in a Las Vegas club during Thursday’s episode, Farley wrote that she was “in the dark” about what happened for the past five months.

“For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me,” Farley wrote. “My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Hours before the episode aired, fans saw Pivarnick tell her fiancé, Chris Larangeira, that Carpinello hit on her in the midseason trailer.

“How much do you commit to a lie?” Farley yelled during a confrontation with Pivarnick about the situation in the teaser.

The former Snooki & JWoww star confirmed her relationship with the wrestler in April. The news came after she split from Mathews after three years of marriage. The exes, who share daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3, finalized their divorce in August. Mathews implied to Us that filming the MTV series had a negative effect on Farley and Carpinello’s relationship, noting he understood why Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola opted not to film the revival of the reality series, which originally aired on MTV from 2009 to 2012.

“The very premise and settings for the show make it incredibly hard on relationships both while filming and at home. I would never blame the show. It’s a personal choice to be part of it but I’ve always thought Sammi choosing her personal sanity and privacy by not participating in the new season spoke volumes about her character,” Mathews explained.

