



In her own world. Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has not been in contact with her former costars in a while, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Some of the cast members have tried reaching out, but she hasn’t responded to them lately,” the source says. “They would really like to still be friends.”

Additionally, when Giancola, 32, revealed her bridesmaids on Instagram earlier this month ahead of her wedding to fiancé Christian Biscardi, some fans pointed out that none of the women are from the cast.

Giancola was part of the original cast of the MTV reality show when it premiered in December 2009. She appeared on all six seasons, during which she dated costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on and off. When the network picked up the reunion series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, in 2017, Giancola opted not to return, making her the only cast member to do so.

“Everyone was invited to come on the show but Sammi was the only one who didn’t want to,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “A big reason for that was because she didn’t want to be around Ronnie. She has been enjoying her life off of TV and didn’t want to change that.”

The Sweetheart Styles boutique owner later addressed her absence herself ahead of Family Vacation’s April 2018 premiere, writing on Instagram, “I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship. I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations. However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies.”

She added that she “will forever be grateful” to the cast and fans for their support over the years.

Ortiz-Magro, 33, told Us in March 2018 that he respected his ex-girlfriend’s decision, but he “would have loved to have finished [the show] together” as they started.

Giancola announced her engagement to Biscardi in March after nearly two years together. Her former castmates Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr. and Vinny Guadagnino later told Us that they had not yet received invitations to the couple’s wedding.

