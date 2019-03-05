She found her happily ever after! Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola is engaged to boyfriend Christian Biscardi after nearly two years of dating.

“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” the Jersey Shore alum, 31, wrote alongside a photo of her now-fiancé down on one knee on Tuesday, March 5, via Instagram. “Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. ❤️ I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi 💍💍💍 #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.”

Giancola has kept a low profile since appearing on the MTV series that made her a household name, even choosing not to sign up for the 2018 revival, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. She later explained on Instagram that she skipped out on the opportunity to focus on her “businesses and relationships.”

The jewelry designer announced she was dating Biscardi in April 2017 with a sweet selfie of the pair laying in bed. She kept the caption short and sweet with only a few summer-inspired emojis — but the message was loud and clear: She had moved on from her prior rocky romance with Jersey Shore costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Ortiz-Magro and Giancola’s tumultuous relationship was widely documented on the reality series from 2009 to 2012, with their troubles following them through Miami, Italy and back to the Jersey Shore throughout six seasons.

The former flames gave it one last try after Jersey Shore ended — and Ortiz-Magro didn’t hold back his regret when revealing why things didn’t work out. In April 2018, he revealed on the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that the pair moved in together after the show ended in 2012. However, he admitted he cheated on her after she gave him a timeline regarding getting married.

“I got cold feet. I wanted to do the right thing, but there was a part of me that was like, ‘I’m not going to do the right thing.’ So I didn’t do it. I ended up cheating, she found out. I blew it,” he said at the time. “It’s over.”

Ortiz-Magro has since moved on too. He and on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley welcomed daughter Ariana Skye in April 2018.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!