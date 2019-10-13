



Back on? Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Zack Carpinello enjoyed a night out with her kids after he was caught flirting with Angelina Pivarnick on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

According to a source, the twosome were spotted at Field Station: Dinosaurs theme park in Leonia, New Jersey, on Saturday, October 12, with the reality TV star’s daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.

“They weren’t lovey dovey or touchy. They were more civil than acting like a couple, but he was affectionate and sweet with the kids,” the source told Us, noting that Farley’s father was also in attendance. “They made s’mores.”

Us broke the news that Farley, 33, and Carpinello, 24, called it quits after he was captured getting handsy with Pivarnick on the Thursday, October 10, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The MTV star spoke out about the situation shortly after the scene aired.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” Farley wrote on Thursday via Instagram. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

While fans saw Farley confront Pivarnick about the drama in a trailer for the rest of the season, she wrote that she was “kept in the dark” about the situation for five months.

“For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels,” Farley wrote. “One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Carpinello, for his part, apologized on the social media platform.

“I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for,” the wrestler admitted on Friday, October 11, via Instagram. “Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

He added that he loves Farley and vowed to never make the same mistake again.

“I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to be every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart,” he wrote. “I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen again, in any way regardless of outcome.”

Farley and Carpinello were first linked in March after she split from her ex-husband, Roger Mathews, with whom she shares her two kids. Mathews told Us exclusively on Friday that he wants the best for his ex amid the drama.

“I want peace with my ex-wife for my kids and if there is turmoil in her life and in her household, it’s just not a good thing for our children, so I wish nothing but the best for her,” he told Us. “I wish them all well and I hope Jenni and Zack can work through their issues if they deem it worth saving. I’m focused on myself and my children. Onwards and upwards.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

