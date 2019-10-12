



Making amends. Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s ex-boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello has apologized for flirting with her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmate Angelina Pivarnick.

Carpinello, 24, took to Instagram to address the controversy on Friday, October 11.”I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for,” the wrestler wrote. “Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

He concluded, “I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to be every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen again, in any way regardless of outcome.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Farley, 33, had split with Carpinello following footage of her then-boyfriend inappropriately touching Pivarnick, 33, on the Thursday, October 10 episode of Jersey Shore.

In the episode, the gang is partying at a Las Vegas nightclub when Carpinello hugs Pivarnick’s waist and touches her butt. At the time, Farley is drunkenly passed out. The midseason Jersey Shore: Family Vacation trailer shows Pivarnick telling her fiancé, Chris Larangeira, about the incident.

However, Farley isn’t convinced her housemate is telling the truth. “How much do you commit to a lie?” she asks Pivarnick in the trailer.

The Rules According to JWoww author spoke out about Carpinello’s actions on Instagram after the episode aired.

“For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this,” she wrote. “For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

The reality TV star and Carpinello began dating in March following her split from ex-husband Roger Mathews. The former couple, who share daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3, married in 2015. Carpinello was a guest at the pair’s wedding.

Before her breakup with Carpinello, Farley flaunted their relationship on social media. “You make every day special,” she captioned a selfie with her then-beau in August. “Thank you for loving and accepting me for exactly who I am.”

Carpinello was also Farley’s date to the 2019 CMT Music Awards and the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards in June.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!