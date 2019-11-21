Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola and Christian Bicardi Announce YouTube Channel





Couples channel! Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and her fiancé, Christian Bicardi, are joining forces for a new adventure … a YouTube channel!

On Wednesday, November 20, the former Jersey Shore star teased her followers on Instagram that she and Bicardi had a “HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT!”

The teaser Instagram video showed Giancola, 32, and her man, 31, driving around in big coats. They didn’t give much away, instead telling fans to click the link in the bio for more details about their new project.

“Because so many of you guys have been asking, we have our YouTube channel coming!” the reality star said in the duo’s announcement video on YouTube. “We’re going to give you a look into our everyday life with traveling. We’re going to be doing some cooking.”

Bicardi chimed in adding, “[And] eating,” before his lady love confirmed saying, “Yes.”

Subscribers will also get a first look at the lovebirds’ future wedding. “Because of the overwhelming demand, we’re going to give you the exclusive behind-the-scenes of our wedding,” the New Jersey native continued.

The MTV alum noted that in order for fans to get the first episode of Sam and Christian TV, they need 50,000 subscribers.

She then teased that, due to the cold weather in New Jersey, the couple were heading out of town. The video continued with images of Giancola and Bicardi wearing bathing suits on the beach in between videos of them making pasta and driving.

The jewelry designer has not participated in any reality series filming since Jersey Shore went off the air in 2012. Giancola opted out of the Jersey Shore revival, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, to avoid filming with her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Giancola shared her new venture with fans the same night that her former costar Angelina Pivarnick tied the knot with Chris Larangeira. All of the podcast host’s former Jersey Shore castmates were in attendance at the wedding, including Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who served as bridesmaids, as well as Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ortiz-Magro, 33, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

According to an Us Weekly source, Giancola doesn’t keep in contact with her former costars.

“Some of the cast members have tried reaching out, but she hasn’t responded lately,” the source exclusively told Us in October. “They would really like to still be friends.”

The couple got engaged in March after nearly two years of dating. At the time, the TV personality shared the news on Instagram writing, “I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!!”