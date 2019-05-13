A joyous occasion! Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and her fiancé, Christian Biscardi, celebrated their engagement with their families on Sunday, May 12.

The reality star, 32, showed off plenty of photos from the festivities on Instagram. “Had the most amazing weekend celebrating our engagement with our families!” she wrote alongside a black heart and ring emoji.

The TV personality and her husband-to-be posed for pics together and with the large group, with Giancola dressed in a white cold-shoulder tee with hem detailing and black pants and her beau in a blue V-neck T-shirt and jeans.

In addition to being surrounded by their loved ones, the lovebirds received a sheet cake that read, “Congratulations on your engagement Samantha + Christian.”

The groom also shared a photo with his future bride, writing, “Cake, a great way to end a great day with family.”

Biscardi proposed to the Sweetheart Styles founder in March after two years of dating. “I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!!”

Her former castmates Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio told Us Weekly exclusively last month that they hadn’t yet received their invites to the couple’s wedding. “I don’t think she sent out those invites yet. We’ll see,” Guadagnino, 31, said.

Still, Giancola’s Jersey Shore costars are excited for her: Delvecchio, 38, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Angelina Pivarnick all showered her with love on social media following her big news.

“You deserve the world and i love him!!” Polizzi, 31, gushed, with Farley, 33, chiming, “Omg omg omg !!!! I’m so freaking happy for you.”

Scroll through to see the photos from the happy couple’s big day!