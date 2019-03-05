Gym, tan, engagement! After Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola announced her engagement to Christian Biscardi, her former Jersey Shore costars were quick to congratulate her.

The 31-year-old former MTV star shared a photo of her boyfriend of nearly two years down on one knee on Tuesday, March 5. “I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life!” she wrote on Instagram. “I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.”

Biscardi shared the same photo on his account writing, “I am beyond excited to get to marry my best friend! Here’s to the future Mr. & Mrs. Biscardi!”



The Strength Spot businessman also joked on Giancola’s post that he is “equally thrilled that no one is going to tell me to put at ring on it 76,000 times a day!”



The twosome went public with their relationship in April 2017.



Giancola starred on Jersey Shore for all six seasons of the original series run, but opted not to return for the reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. An insider previously Us Weekly that the jewelry designer decided to skip the new series because she “didn’t want to be around” her ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Giancola and Ortiz-Magro’s tumultuous relationship was a central storyline on Jersey Shore, which originally aired from 2009 to 2012.



Scroll through to read Giancola’s former castmates’ sweet reactions: