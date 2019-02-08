Jenni Farley Files Paperwork to Dismiss Ex Roger Mathews Divorce Petition

A messy split. Jenni “JWoww” Farley asked a judge to dismiss the divorce petition her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, filed on January 24, Us Weekly can confirm.

In court documents filed on January 29 and obtained by Us, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 32, neither admitted nor denied the petition’s allegation that, during their marriage, “both parties have acquired various assets, both real and personal, which are subject to equitable distribution, leaving Mathews’ to his ‘proofs.'”

Radar Online was the first to break the news.

In Mathews’ paperwork, he requested that a judge find the couple’s September 2015 prenuptial agreement “invalid and unenforceable.”

The businessman, 43, also requested primary physical custody of the couple’s children, Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2, and joint legal custody.

Mathews also asked for “reasonable child support,” alimony, funds for legal fees and equitable distribution of property in his petition.

Us reported in September that the reality star had filed for divorce after three years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” with “no prospect of reconciliation.”

Though the MTV personality initially sought primary custody of the former pair’s kids, she filed an amendment in December asking for joint legal custody and primary physical custody of the children with an “appropriate parenting time schedule for defendant.”

Farley also requested child support, according to the documents obtained by The Blast.

Things took a turn for the personal on January 30, when the Snooki & JWoww star posted a now-deleted message to her website including allegations of abuse by her ex against her and their kids.

“You are an abuser to the core, Roger Mathews…. You have spit at me. You have pushed me,” she wrote. “You have shoved me. You have aggressively thrown me to the ground. You have prevented me from closing doors to escape having you coming at me. You have belittled and disparaged me. You have threatened me.”

One day later, Mathews addressed the claims on Instagram with a now-deleted video on Instagram. “What’s up, guys? I sit here humbly before you today a pretty heartbroken man in light of recent circumstances and things that were said about me in a long, rambling rant that was put out about me that was highly erroneous and had many lies in it,” he said in the clip. “Truly sad it has come to this.”

Farley’s ex told followers he would be addressing the allegations in court, adding, “I know that there is a deep-rooted history of this, a deep-rooted history of this — playing the victim.”

He also posted his own lengthy blog post on February 2 making allegations of physical violence against Farley. “I wonder why in the eight years together you never once, not once said to me or ANYONE for that matter that I was physically abusive with you in any way,” he wrote. “To the contrary, you have bragged to many who’s [sic] testimony we have about how you stabbed both of your ex’s [sic]. You have punched me in the face you have always been the aggressor.”

