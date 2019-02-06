On his terms. Roger Mathews challenged his estranged wife Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s divorce petition in newly released court documents.

The Blast reports that Mathews, 43, responded in papers filed on January 24. In his petition, he reportedly asked for monthly child support and alimony payments from the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 32. He also requested that a judge find the pair’s prenuptial agreement “invalid and unenforceable,” according to the website.

As for the estranged couple’s children, Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2, Mathews is reportedly seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody along with a custody schedule that is “in the children’s best interest.”

In Farley’s petition, she requested that the prenuptial agreement be upheld and that she receive primary physical custody of their two kids, though she agreed to visitation for her estranged husband, according to The Blast. She also wanted him to pay her child support.

The reality star and the truck driver’s divorce turned even uglier on Thursday, January 30, when she accused him of abusing her and mistreating their children. “You have spit at me. You have pushed me. You have shoved me. You have aggressively thrown me to the ground,” she wrote in a lengthy blog post. “You have prevented me from closing doors to escape having you coming at me. You have belittled and disparaged me. You have threatened me.”

Mathews later hit back in a since-deleted blog post of his own, writing on Saturday, February 2: “I wonder why in the eight years together you never once, not once said to me or ANYONE for that matter that I was physically abusive with you in any way. To the contrary, you have bragged to many who’s [sic] testimony we have about how you stabbed both of your ex’s [sic]. You have punched me in the face you have always been the aggressor.”

He previously said on Instagram: “My concern is my children and I will not stop until I have my children.”

Farley filed for divorce in September 2018 after nearly three years of marriage.

Mathews’ rep tells Us Weekly, “We do not have a comment on this manner. The courts will resolve this issue.”

