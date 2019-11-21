



They do! Angelina Pivarnick married her fiancé, Chris Larangeira, on Wednesday, November 20, Us Weekly confirms. The Jersey Shore alum, 33, and the sanitation worker tied the knot at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were all on hand to celebrate the nuptials. Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi served as bridesmaids.

Other guests included Mike’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, Guadagnino’s uncle Vino and Danny Merk, the cofounder of the legendary Jersey Shore T-shirt shop.

Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, opted to skip the festivities after Farley feuded with Pivarnick during season 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The two women went head to head after Pivarnick claimed Carpinello flirted with her.

Pivarnick, Larangeira and their guests enjoyed an all-white reception with a customized martini bar, floral centerpieces and a massive cake, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Earlier this month, the cast of the MTV hit celebrated Pivarnick at a bachelorette party in New Orleans.

Cortese, who was the only cast member at Pivarnick’s bridal shower in October, told Us that “a lot went down” during the cast trip to NOLA.

“It comes to a head with Angelina and Jenni, and just, the meatballs are meatballs,” Cortese told Us on November 10. “I let the mom thing go for a minute and just decided to have a good time with my girls.”

Us Weekly broke the news of Pivarnick and Larangeira’s engagement in January 2018.

“We went out to a beautiful Italian dinner,” Pivarnick told Us at the time, revealing that Larangeira had written “I Love You Angelina” in flowers at his home when they returned home. “I followed a trail of rose petals all the way to his bed.”

The newlyweds were friends for years before they started seeing each other.

“We always liked each other,” Pivarnick told Us at the time. “But I believe God brought us together at the right time.”