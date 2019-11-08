



Celebrating in the Big Easy! The Jersey Shore cast threw their castmate Angelina Pivarnick a Mardi Gras bachelorette party in New Orleans earlier this week ahead of her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Chris Larangeira on November 20.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole, “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were all in attendance for the big bash. In footage obtained by TMZ, the crew can be seen throwing Mardi Gras beads from a balcony into a crowd. Another clip shows the cast walking through the crowds on Bourbon Street. Sorrentino, 37, posted a photo of the group running into Magro-Ortiz at New Orleans International Airport before they headed off for the party.

“RAHN STAHP !! Look 👀 Who We Bumped into in New Orleans Airport,” Sorrentino captioned the post on Thursday, November 7.

Farley, 33, appears to no longer be feuding with Pivarnick, 33. During an October episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Pivarnick claimed Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, flirted with her. The Snooki & JWoww alum took to Instagram on October 10 to express her anger at the situation. “After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote at the time. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

Pivarnick responded to the controversy by reposting an Audrey Hepburn quote on Instagram on October 13. “I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong,” the Staten Island native wrote. “I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe tomorrow is another day, and I believe in miracles.”

Farley and Carpinello, 24, briefly split over the incident but reconciled nearly two weeks later.

Pivarnick, meanwhile, has been preparing for her wedding with Larangeira. On October 26, she celebrated her bridal shower at Historic Old Bermuda Inn in Staten Island, New York. Her Jersey Shore costar Cortese, 32, who is in her bridal party, was in attendance.

“My lovely bridesmaids and maid of honor, ” she captioned an Instagram photo of the festivities. “Thank you for such a special day today. I wouldn’t of done it without you guys.”

In January 2018, Us Weekly broke the news of Pivarnick and Larangeira’s engagement. The couple, who have known each other for 14 years, became engaged after one year of dating. The sanitation worker popped the question at his house where he had written “I Love You Angelina” and their initials “A&C” in flowers. Pivarnick recounted the sweet moment in an exclusive interview with Us.

“I followed a trail of rose petals all the way to his bed,” she said. “The ‘A‘ was first, which I thought was really cute. He proposed and then we laid in the roses.”