



Good vibes only. Angelina Pivarnick counted down to her impending wedding to fiancé Chris Larangeira with a bridal shower attended by her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costar Deena Nicole Cortese.

The reality star, 33, celebrated at Historic Old Bermuda Inn in Staten Island, New York, on Saturday, October 26. “My lovely bridesmaids and maid of honor,” she captioned an Instagram photo featuring Cortese, who is in her bridal party. “Thank you for such a special day today. I wouldn’t of done it without you guys.”

Pivarnick and Larangeira are set to tie the knot in November. Us Weekly broke the news of their engagement in January 2018. The sanitation worker popped the question at his home, where he arranged “A&C” in rose petals on the bed. “He proposed and then we laid in the roses,” she gushed at the time.

The couple knew each other for 14 years and dated for one year before taking the next step in their relationship. “We always liked each other, but I believe God brought us together at the right time,” she told Us. She was previously engaged to David Kovacs in 2011 and Louie Gero in 2016.

The bridal shower comes amid drama between Pivarnick and her castmates. The EMT claimed on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation earlier this month that Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, flirted with her. Us exclusively revealed that the Snooki & JWoww alum, 33, briefly split with the 24-year-old wrestler as a result.

Farley wrote via Instagram on October 10 that she felt “disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

Pivarnick, for her part, broke her silence on the scandal with a cryptic Instagram post. “I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong,” she captioned a lingerie photo on October 13. “I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe tomorrow is another day, and I believe in miracles.” She attributed the quote to Audrey Hepburn.

The Staten Island native also took heat for asking Farley and Carpinello for a threesome. She later defended herself via Twitter: “Everyone knew it was a joke. … I never had a threesome In my life and I sure as hell wouldn’t want one at 33 years old.”

Pivarnick went on to deny kissing Carpinello during the Thursday, October 24, episode.