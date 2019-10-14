



“I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself posing in black lingerie, knee-high boots and pearls on Sunday, October 13. “I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe tomorrow is another day, and I believe in miracles.” The quote was attributed to late actress Audrey Hepburn.

Pivarnick, 33, turned off comments on the post after a challenging week that saw her dragged into the controversy involving JWoww’s boyfriend of less than a year.

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, JWoww split with the 24-year-old after watching the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which showed him getting handsy with the Couples Therapy alum.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” JWoww, 33, wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, October 10, immediately after the episode aired. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

The wrestler had grabbed Pivarnick’s waist, touched her butt and pulled her close at a Las Vegas club while Farley was seemingly drunk and passed out.

A midseason trailer for the MTV hit that was released a day earlier showed Pivarnick telling her fiancé, Chris Larangeira, that Carpinello came on to her. Farley was later shown confronting her pal over the claim and asking her, “How much do you commit to a lie?”

“For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this,” JWoww wrote on Thursday. “For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Carpinello apologized on Friday, October 11, for his behavior, writing on Instagram that he “made mistakes” that he takes “full responsibility for.” He apologized to his ex and to Pivarnick as well.

He and JWoww reunited on Saturday, October 12, spending time with her two kids — Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 3 — who she shares with ex-husband Roger Mathews. The exes, JWoww’s kids and her father visited Field Station: Dinosaurs theme park in Leonia, New Jersey.

“They weren’t lovey-dovey or touchy,” a source told Us. “They were more civil than acting like a couple, but he was affectionate and sweet with the kids.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

