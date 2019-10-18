



The gloves are off. During the Thursday, October 17, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the drama between Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick and Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, continued.

During the episode, the group tried to figure out what really happened during their night out, since Pivarnick, 33, had claimed Carpinello, 24, was all over her. Rumors began circulating that the two kissed. While she gets upset, new footage from the night out shows Pivarnick knocking on the door of the couple’s room, asking “for a threesome.”

After getting a ton of backlash on social media for her comment, she defended herself.

“When I asked about a threesome everyone knew it was a joke. I even knocked on their door and was laughing,” the Staten Island native tweeted. “That scene was after the pool and after the fight him and I had. I never had a threesome In my life and I sure as hell wouldn’t want one at 33 years old.”

Farley, 33, was quick to retweet her message. “Oh ok that makes sense. Glad what you did was a joke, and u grinding on him was a joke… and u kissing him was a joke,” the Snooki & JWoww alum wrote. “BUT when he joked back, you made it seem like he was a creep and destroyed him in interview. Got it. Makes total sense now.”

The drama first began during the October 10 episode, in which the wrestler was shown getting handsy with Pivarnick.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” the Jenni Farley Designs, Inc. founder tweeted after the episode. “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

The next day, a source confirmed exclusively to Us that she ended her relationship with Carpinello. In turn, he apologized in his own statement.

“I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for,” he wrote on Instagram on October 11. “Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well. I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to be every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen again, in any way regardless of outcome.”

Us Weekly exclusively reported that the pair were spotted together with Farley’s children, Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 3, on October 12. However, the pair are not back together.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

