



The drama is coming to a head. During the Thursday, October 24, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni “JWoww” Farley finally have it out about what happened with Farley’s boyfriend Zack Carpinello, a.k.a “24.”

“How much do you commit to a lie?” Farley, 33, says to Pivarnick, 33, in a new sneak peek of the episode. The EMT responds with the same question to her.

“I don’t commit to s–t. I would be the same way if I felt guilty too. It’s fine,” Farley says, to which Pivarnick immediately denies trying to kiss Carpinello, a rumor that began in the past few episodes. After the roommates met Carpinello, the group went out for a night at the club and the wrestler was shown grabbing Pivarnick’s waist and pulling her in close.

In fact, after the October 10 episode, Farley posted a statement on Instagram that she was “pretty hurt” after seeing what went down. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” she wrote at the time. “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had split after the episode aired. However, she clearly hadn’t seen the footage at the time of their dinner fight.

“I would never kiss somebody else, girl. I don’t even think your man’s hot,” Pivarnick continues in the clip, as Farley asked if she was “f–king stupid.”

Later, the conversation takes another turn when Farley brings up Pivarnick’s troubles in her own relationship with Chris Larangeira., which shocks Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio.

“You look at everyone like, ‘I don’t understand why I have problems in my relationship. I don’t understand why Chris has such anger issues,'” she says. “Here’s the reason, Angelina. Stop disrespecting your man.”

With that, Pivarnick brings up Farley’s divorce from Roger Mathews and the fact that she won’t discuss it on camera.

“I respect my kids and I respect my ex-husband. That’s how you get a divorce,” Farley answers, before turning to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and adding, “And you take note too motherf–ker.”

In a confessional interview, Pivarnick goes off even further, calling Farley a “deflector” and a “hypocrite” for her actions.

“She’s a bulls–t artist and she’s lying right now about me and her 24-year-old sperm bank donor boyfriend,” Pivarnick states. “Sorry, don’t want your man.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.