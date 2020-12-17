An awkward reunion! Angelina Pivarnick is set to reunite with her Jersey Shore family later this season. In a new trailer for the second half of Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4, the EMT, 34, renews her vows with Chris Larangeira in front of her costars.

“For the first time in 10 months, Angelina, Deena [Nicole Cortese] and JWoww are in the same building,” Mike Sorrentino says in the new clip. Later in the episode, however, the women aren’t too happy about a reunion.

“Don’t f–king come at me,” Pivarnick says at one point in the teaser. The drama seems to be too much for the group to handle on their own, as they later bring in Dr. Drew to help!

Pivarnick’s first wedding took place in November 2019 and aired during the season 3 finale in June. At the reception, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Farley, 34, and Cortese, 33, gave their bridesmaid speech, during which they playfully poked fun at their castmate and received boos from some of the guests. The bride was so upset that she stormed off. (Polizzi, 33, revealed during the drama that she was quitting the show.)

After the episode aired, Pivarnick explained her reaction. “My husband was distraught and I was acting like I was okay with this,” she tweeted at the time. “I saw his face and I snapped because I know my husband and I know the look in his eyes. I just couldn’t hold it back anymore. I was also mad don’t get it twisted.”

In another tweet, the Staten Island native added, “It wasn’t about me. I can take a joke. It is the fact that I looked at my husband and felt his pain. And all of my guests were upset and booing.”

The Rules According to JWoww author, for her part, said that she and her costars had reached out to Pivarnick “multiple times and apologized over and over,” adding that she had “cried for days” thinking she took away from her costar’s “beautiful day.”

Maybe this wedding will go a bit better. The midseason finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs on Thursday, December 17, at 8 p.m. ET. Following a brief hiatus, the show will return with new episodes on Thursday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.