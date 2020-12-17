Reality TV

Angelina Pivarnick Renews Her Vows in Front of ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast After Wedding Fallout

By

An awkward reunion! Angelina Pivarnick is set to reunite with her Jersey Shore family later this season. In a new trailer for the second half of Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4, the EMT, 34, renews her vows with Chris Larangeira in front of her costars.

Angelina’s Drama With the 'Jersey Shore' Cast Through the Years

Read article

“For the first time in 10 months, Angelina, Deena [Nicole Cortese] and JWoww are in the same building,” Mike Sorrentino says in the new clip. Later in the episode, however, the women aren’t too happy about a reunion.

Angelina Pivarnick Renews Her Vows in Front of 'Jersey Shore' Cast After Wedding Fallout
Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira. MTV

“Don’t f–king come at me,” Pivarnick says at one point in the teaser. The drama seems to be too much for the group to handle on their own, as they later bring in Dr. Drew to help!

Arrests, Rehab and More! Biggest ‘Jersey Shore’ Scandals Ever

Read article

Pivarnick’s first wedding took place in November 2019 and aired during the season 3 finale in June. At the reception, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Farley, 34, and Cortese, 33, gave their bridesmaid speech, during which they playfully poked fun at their castmate and received boos from some of the guests. The bride was so upset that she stormed off. (Polizzi, 33, revealed during the drama that she was quitting the show.)

After the episode aired, Pivarnick explained her reaction. “My husband was distraught and I was acting like I was okay with this,” she tweeted at the time. “I saw his face and I snapped because I know my husband and I know the look in his eyes. I just couldn’t hold it back anymore. I was also mad don’t get it twisted.”

Angelina Pivarnick Renews Her Vows in Front of 'Jersey Shore' Cast After Wedding Fallout
Chris Larangeira and Angelina Pivarnick. John Nacion/Startraks

In another tweet, the Staten Island native added, “It wasn’t about me. I can take a joke. It is the fact that I looked at my husband and felt his pain. And all of my guests were upset and booing.”

The Rules According to JWoww author, for her part, said that she and her costars had reached out to Pivarnick “multiple times and apologized over and over,” adding that she had “cried for days” thinking she took away from her costar’s “beautiful day.”

'Jersey Shore' Cast, Then and Now

Read article

Maybe this wedding will go a bit better. The midseason finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs on Thursday, December 17, at 8 p.m. ET. Following a brief hiatus, the show will return with new episodes on Thursday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!