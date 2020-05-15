Putting her foot down. Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding reception drama with her female costars unravels in a new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation clip — and Deena Nicole Cortese, in particular, wasn’t having it.

A sneak peek at the upcoming episode kicks off with the gang reuniting at the shore house ahead of Angelina’s November 2019 nuptials. Thereafter, the 33-year-old is shown giving bridesmaids gifts to Deena, 33, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

“Who would have known, eight years ago, we were all going to be together like this,” the Staten Island native says. “Especially [considering] all the crazy times we’ve had?”

Though everything appears to be off to a good start, things take a rocky turn after Deena, Nicole, 32, and Jenni, 34, are called up to give their speeches during the ceremony’s reception. Attendees proceed to boo the trio and Angelina is seen storming out of the room.

“That was so f–ked up,” the EMT says as she makes her way out of the room, trying to stay out of the camera’s view. “Take your camera crew out of my f–king face. Get out of my face. Turn around and just go.”

Deena, Nicole and Jenni were not happy with how things panned out either. “Are you f—ing kidding me? I’m so f–king mortified,” Jenni says amid the backlash.

Deena, for her part, alleges that Angelina is “happy her entire f–king crowd booed” them. She then responds with one bold declaration: “I will never film with her again!”

Angelina and her now-husband, Chris Larangeira, tied that knot at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. A day after the ceremony, a source told Us Weekly that Deena, Snooki and Jenni “made some jokes about Angelina” in their speeches. “Their jokes were all in good fun, but they didn’t land,” the insider added. “And some didn’t think they were kind.”

Last December, Angelina told Us exclusively that she intended to move on from the incident. “I live day by day, so I’m going to try to forget about the past,” she said at the time “My thing is, I forgive too many people too quickly. I’m going to stop doing that.”

Angelina continued, “For 2020, that’s also a new thing. I’m going to keep my circle way smaller, you know? I think right now, all I need is my husband and my family and his family. I like hanging out with my friends but there’s a lot that … you know, it’s hard. It’s hard.”

See how the drama goes down when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns on Thursday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET.