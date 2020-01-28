Got beef? Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told Us Weekly exclusively that Angelina Pivarnick isn’t on speaking terms with the Jersey Shore cast following an incident at her wedding to Chris Larangeira.

“You’ll see on the show, you know, with the wedding and everything. We apologized,” Polizzi, 32, told Us while hosting The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, where she recorded a live episode of her “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey” podcast, on Saturday, January 25. “Obviously we weren’t being malicious about it. It was just, you know, we were trying to be funny for the show and, like, in general.”

As Us previously reported, Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese were the Staten Island native’s bridesmaids at her November 2019 wedding and made speeches that upset Pivarnick, 33. “Deena, Snooki and Jenni, in their speeches, made some jokes about Angelina,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “The audience at the wedding booed them.”

The Confessions of a Guidette author, who announced she was leaving the MTV hit in December 2019, told Us on Saturday, “We apologized. She never responded back. So, you know, it’s kinda just where we’re moving on.”

Despite Pivarnick’s rocky history with the Jersey Shore cast, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), were all in attendance at her wedding in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

An insider later told Us that the jokes Polizzi, Farley, 33, and Cortese, 33, made “were all in good fun, but they didn’t land” with other wedding guests. Some of the attendees “didn’t think they were kind.” In response to the speeches, Pivarnick “was pissed” and “stormed off.” The source said at the time that she’s “not talking” to the ladies.

Last month, Pivarnick hinted at the wedding day drama while speaking to Us exclusively. She said she wanted to “forget about the past” and move forward with her life.

“My thing is, I forgive too many people too quickly. I’m going to stop doing that,” she said on December 17. “So for 2020, that’s also a new thing. I’m going to keep my circle way smaller, you know? I think right now, all I need is my husband and my family and his family. I like hanging out with my friends but there’s a lot that … you know, it’s hard. It’s hard.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns for season 3 on MTV Thursday, February 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe