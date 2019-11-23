Deena Nicole Cortese Speaks Out After Angelina Pivarnick Wedding Speech





Clearing the air. Deena Nicole Cortese addressed her wedding day drama with Angelina Pivarnick after she, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley upset their Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costar with a speech at the celebration.

The 32-year-old reality star, who shares 10-month-old son CJ with husband Christopher Buckner, clapped back after haters sent her harsh direct messages via Instagram. “I LITERALLY HOPE SOMEONE TELLS YOUR SON ON HIS WEDDING DAY HOW HES [sic] A TRASH BAG AND VOMIT,” one user wrote, while another added: “I feel sorry for son to be raised by a s–tty heartless person. I hope your husband leaves you and takes your son to be raised by a real mother.”

Cortese attempted to explain the drama in a Saturday, November 23, Instagram post. “Listen I understand your [sic] all upset about our speech but we also included nice things in it as well .. we thought since Angelina always says ‘I never take myself seriously’ she would truly laugh at the stuff we said,” she wrote. “Clearly we were wrong .. we’re friggen human ..people make mistakes .. But wishing bad on my son .. how are you any better.”

She continued: “Our speech was not meant to be malicious .. we actually did a lot while filming with Angelina for her wedding .. I’m not a mean person and our intentions were never negative .. yes we had a ‘roast part’ which yes I understand no one agrees with but [Pivarnick’s husband Chris Larangeira’s] one brother brought up his period s–t tattoo.. so why is us making jokes during a speech a problem.”

Cortese then reiterated that the bit was intended to be humorous. “We truly thought she was going to laugh and right after we went into how lucky we are to have her in our lives and she’s the sister we needed in the house,” she concluded. “I was truly going to stay quite [sic] but when people continue to come after my 10 month old son .. im [sic] done.”

Pivarnick, 33, and Larangeira tied the knot on Wednesday, November 20. Us Weekly confirmed earlier this week that the bride was upset by what her bridesmaids said at the nuptials. “Deena, Snooki and Jenni, in their speeches, made some jokes about Angelina,” a source revealed. “The audience at the wedding booed them.”

The insider noted that the “jokes were all in good fun.” However, they “didn’t land and some didn’t think they were kind.”

Pivarnick made her displeasure with the situation known. “Angelina stormed off during the wedding and was upset about it,” the source told Us. “She was pissed. Now, she’s not talking to them.”