Angelina Pivarnick has battled it out with her Jersey Shore castmates since she arrived in season 1 with her Staten Island attitude. The EMT’s roommates, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, have all felt the wrath of Pivarnick at one point during their tumultuous relationships.

Over the years, Pivarnick has defended everything from her cleaning habits to whether she’s gotten cozy with a castmate’s boyfriend. In between the feuds, she has appeared on-and-off on the Jersey Shore franchise. In season 1, she was evicted from the house after she refused to work at the T-shirt shop — a requirement for all Jersey Shore cast members at the time. Pivarnick returned for season 2 in Miami but decided to leave after getting confrontational with Sorrentino and Polizzi.

The reality TV star told Us Weekly in 2010 why she decided to leave the shore house. “Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino called me a dirty hamster, but I cleaned that house up and down!,” she said at the time.

She added that Sorrentino put a condom on her pillow with whipped cream to make it look like it was used.

“It bothers me hearing the names they call me, and that it looks like I’m the backstabber,” she said. “My head is really f–ked up; I see a therapist, I cry a lot. It’s probably going to take me a year to get over this. My mom got bleeding ulcers from the stress — it’s hard to watch her daughter go through what I did.”

Since then, Pivarnick made amends with the cast even returning to appear on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which premiered in 2018. The group was in a better place ahead of Pivarnick’s wedding to Chris Larangeira in November 2019. Cortese even attended Pivarnick’s bridal shower.

“My lovely bridesmaids and maid of honor,” she captioned a photo of the event, which featured Cortese, in October 2019. “Thank you for such a special day today. I wouldn’t of done it without you guys.”

The entire cast threw her a Mardi Gras bachelorette party in New Orleans ahead of the ceremony while Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cameras rolled. However, the good times came to an end when Cortese, Farley and Polizzi poked fun at Pivarnick during her wedding ceremony which caused her to storm off.

