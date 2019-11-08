



Tears? Parties? Psychics? An epic comeback? An explosive new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is in the cards for the series’ devotees, but they will have to wait until the New Year to see it.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, the nearly two-minute preview kicks off with the Jersey gang in the midst of a seemingly troublesome situation. “Who do you call? 911? Oh, my God!” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi yells, as she looks down at something unknown to viewers.

“I won’t be able to live with myself,” a tearful Deena Cortese adds. Angelina Pivarnick is next shown running to the scene, as Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio says in a voiceover, “Where’s Angelina? She’s an EMT.” Speaking to a crying Deena, Vinny Guadagnino notes that what unfolded is “an accident” and argues that she “had no control over it.”

Next up, the Jersey Shore cast are shown seeking intel from a female psychic who later speaks with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro about his future. “The spirit made me feel like if you don’t make this happen, then it’s not gonna end well,” she says, not specifying what exactly she was referring to.

Moving out of the emotional territory, the trailer shows the MTV vets living their best life as they come out to celebrate Jenni’s divorce. The gang hops in what Pauly D calls a “DTF wagon,” which takes everyone out for a night on the town. In the next scene, the Rules According to JWOWW author wears a tiara on her head as she throws cash up at the club.

The trailer also teases the lead up to Angelina’s nuptials to fiancé Chris Larangeira. Viewers get a glimpse at her wedding dress, and Nicole and Deena join their pal in New Orleans to help the Staten Island native celebrate the milestone. (JWoww does not appear to present for this occasion.)

Pauly D takes a jab about Pivarnick’s big day in the next scene when he says: “If I’m DJing her wedding, I’m not giving her the divorce party for free.”

The most important moment of the trailer comes toward the end, when Lauren Sorrentino picks up her husband, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, from prison. The sneak peek concludes with Mike reuniting with his costars, who join him in a warm group hug.

“Life could get no better,” Mike says in a confessional interview following his release.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which premiered in April 2018, is a spinoff to Jersey Shore, which aired on MTV from 2009 to 2012. The spinoff show’s current season recently made headlines after Jenni’s on again, off again boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello was filmed putting the moves on the Snooki & JWoww alum’s costar Angelina.

Nicole, for her part, also generated headlines this season when she stormed off the show’s set while shouting: “Leave me the f–k alone! This is why I didn’t want to do this s–t. Leave me alone.”

While waiting for the 2020 return of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, fans can tune into Floribama Shore when season 3 premieres with back-to-back episodes on MTV Thursday, November 14, at 8 p.m. ET.