Not having it. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi appeared visibly angry as onlookers caught her storming out of the Jersey Shore house during the filming of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Tuesday, August 6.

In footage obtained by TMZ, the reality TV star could be heard screaming as she hastily exited the seaside home. “I’m leaving,” Polizzi, 31, shouted to an unknown person. “Leave me the f–k alone! This is why I didn’t want to do this s–t. Leave me alone.”

The hysterical Snooki & JWoww alum continued on, “Leave me alone. Leave me the f–k alone. I’m leaving.” She then referred to someone as a “f–king asshole,” adding that she wanted to be home with her children.

“I want to go home to my kids. That’s where I belong,” she said. “I hate this s–t.”

TMZ reported that one producer followed behind Polizzi and accompanied her to a nearby donut shop, where they helped her calm down. Her Jersey Shore costars Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, meanwhile, spoke with crew members to figure out what had just unfolded.

While it’s uncertain what pushed Polizzi to the edge, cameras were likely still rolling during the dramatic moment.

The Confessions of a Guidette author welcomed her son Angelo, 3 months, with husband Jionni LaValle in late May. The longtime loves also share son Lorenzo, 6, and daughter Giovanna, 4.

Shortly after Angelo’s birth, Polizzi opened up about the early challenges she has faced during her postpartum journey.

“[My] body is feeling good besides the fact that my cramps still feel like contractions,” she captioned an Instagram update on June 3. “Still healing but can’t wait to jump back into the gym hardcore this summer! Time to be a fit mawma again for my nuggets.”

Polizzi told E! News in April 2018 that she was hesitant to return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for a second season after she experienced “the worst mom guilt I’ve had in my entire life” during the show’s first season. At the time, she took issue with the series’ format and how it “sequestered” the cast “in a house for a month.”

“If it’s like that again, I am pulling out of season two,” she previously explained to the news outlet. “Being a mother comes first, so hopefully they’ll work with me on that.”

Us Weekly has reached out to MTV for comment.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!