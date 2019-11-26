



Husband of the year. Angelina Pivarnick has been married for nearly a week — she wed Chris Larangeira on November 20 — and she’s already made it clear that she wouldn’t be able to get through all drama in her life without him.

“Happiness is the key in any marriage and partnership,” Pivarnick, 33, wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 25, alongside a photo from the couple’s wedding. “Thank you @chris_e_piss_e for loving me for me and never letting things affect you.”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star has been sharing a few pictures from her big day, but the sadness and anger that has followed the duo’s wedding, thanks to some of her Jersey Shore costars and their inappropriate speeches, has put a damper on the post-marital bliss.

“You are sooo strong. I thank you for being my rock in such difficult times,” the reality star said on her Instagram post to her husband. “I wouldn’t be okay right now if u weren’t next to me. I love u.”

Pivarnick continued to thank everyone involved with her wedding in the throwback post including their photographer, wedding gown designer and cake company. “Thank u again everyone,” she concluded.

On Friday, November 22, the New York native first began posting on social media to thank everyone involved noting that her glam squad made her feel very special. “I will never forget how good you made me feel and how beautiful you made my mom grandma and sisters feel especially :). Those are the things that matter the most,” she wrote at the time.

These messages of happiness come after the TV personality had a major fallout with Jersey Shore costars slash bridesmaids Nicole “Snooki” Polizzo, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese, for poking fun at her in their speeches and hurting her feelings.

“Deena, Snooki and Jenni, in their speeches, made some jokes about Angelina,” a source exclusively told Us on Thursday, November 21. “The audience at the wedding booed them. Their jokes were all in good fun, but they didn’t land and some didn’t think they were kind.”

The harsh words of her castmates caused the bride to be visibly upset on her wedding day. “Angelina stormed off during the wedding and was upset about it,” the source continued. “She was pissed. Now, she’s not talking to them.”

Cortese, 32, tried to clear the air in a now-deleted Instagram post on Saturday, November 23. “Listen I understand your all upset about our speech, but we also included nice things in it as well .. we thought since Angelina always says ‘I never take myself seriously’ she would truly laugh at the stuff we said,” she wrote in the post. “Clearly we were wrong .. we’re friggen human ..people make mistakes .. But wishing bad on my son .. how are you any better.”

She continued to try and explain what happened writing, “Our speech was not meant to be malicious .. we actually did a lot while filming with Angelina for her wedding .. I’m not a mean person and our intentions were never negative .. yes we had a ‘roast part’ which yes I understand no one agrees with but [Larangeira’s] one brother brought up his period s–t tattoo.. so why is us making jokes during a speech a problem.”

Cortese added: “We truly thought she was going to laugh and right after we went into how lucky we are to have her in our lives and she’s the sister we needed in the house.”