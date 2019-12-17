



Pivarnick, 33, seemed to allude to the wedding drama as she talked about her 2020 hopes at Dr. Jacquie Smiles Presents Johnny Donovan’s Celebrity Christmas Party Supporting Little Flower Children Services of New York at New York City’s Buca di Beppo Times Square on Monday, December 16.

“I live day by day, so I’m going to try to forget about the past,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the event. “My thing is, I forgive too many people too quickly. I’m going to stop doing that, so for 2020, that’s also a new thing. I’m going to keep my circle way smaller, you know? I think right now, all I need is my husband and my family and his family. I like hanging out with my friends but there’s a lot that … you know, it’s hard. It’s hard.”

Us Weekly previously reported that Pivarnick’s bridesmaids, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese, gave hurtful speeches at the newlyweds’ wedding reception. “Deena, Snooki and Jenni, in their speeches, made some jokes about Angelina. The audience booed them,” a source exclusively told Us the day after the nuptials. “Their jokes were all in good fun, but they didn’t land, and some didn’t think they were kind.”

Polizzi, 32, announced her retirement from the Jersey Shore franchise two weeks after the wedding, and Pivarnick isn’t sure how much longer she herself will stay on the MTV show. “I don’t know,” she told Us on Monday. “I mean, I have no idea what the future holds. I really don’t.”

But she doesn’t think anyone can replace the show’s cast members. “It’s only us! We’re the only people that can deal with it!” she said with a laugh.

And speaking of Jersey Shore costars, Pivarnick praised Ronnie Ortiz-Magro at the event, amid his restraining order drama with on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley.

“Ron’s my boy,” she told Us. “I love Ron. I think he’s a good guy. … He’s going through a lot, but I’m there for him at the end of the day. He is a good person. … I have no problems with him. He’s there for me when I need him and that’s really what matters.”

Pivarnick had to keep mum on a lot of the drama that will play out in future episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but she told fans to stay tuned: “The things you’re going to see will blow your mind.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 4 premieres on MTV in 2020.

With reporting by Diana Cooper