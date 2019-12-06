



Round two? Angelina Pivarnick wants a do-over when it comes to her wedding to Chris Larangeira following a slew of drama with her Jersey Shore bridesmaids on her big day.

“Two weeks married @chris_e_piss_e my love. We def need a total redo of this day for many reasons,” Pivarnick, 33, captioned a photo of her wedding on Thursday, December 5. “I love u and your companionship. #mylove #redo.”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and the sanitation worker married on November 20. Pivarnick previously gave her husband a major shout out on Instagram for having her back during their drama-filled nuptials.

“Happiness is key in any marriage and partnership. Thank you @chris_e_piss_e for loving me for me and never letting things affect you,” Pivarnick wrote on Instagram on November 25. “You are sooo strong. I thank you for being my rock in such difficult times. I wouldn’t be okay right now if u weren’t next to me. I love u.”

The reality star has shared mixed emotions about her wedding after her Jersey Shore bridesmaids, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzo, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese, gave hurtful speeches at her reception.

“Deena, Snooki and Jenni, in their speeches, made some jokes about Angelina. The audience booed them,” a source exclusively told Us on November 21. “Their jokes were all in good fun, but they didn’t land and some didn’t think they were kind.”

Her costars roast did not sit well with the bride who “stormed off during the wedding and was upset about it.” According to the insider, “She was pissed. Now she’s not talking to them.”

Since the incident, Pivarnick has shared photos of her walk down the aisle where she’s made a few subtle comments about what went down. After thanking her photographer, wedding gown designer and cake company on November 22, the New York native gave her glam squad some love.

“I will never forget how good you made me feel and how beautiful you made my mom, grandma and sisters feel. Those are the things that matter the most,” she wrote at the time.

After the initial fallout, Cortese, 32, tried to clear things up in a now-deleted Instagram post on November 23. “Listen I understand your all upset about our speech, but we also included nice things in it as well .. we thought since Angelina always says ‘I never take myself seriously’ she would truly laugh at the stuff we said,” she wrote in the post. “Clearly we were wrong .. we’re friggen human ..people make mistakes.”

She added: “We truly thought she was going to laugh and right after we went into how lucky we are to have her in our lives and she’s the sister we needed in the house.”