Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shares Photo With Daughter Amid Restraining Order Drama





Counting his blessings. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared a sweet throwback photo with his daughter, Ariana, amid his ongoing drama with her mother, Jen Harley.

“I am thankful for all of my friends & Family!” the 33-year-old MTV star wrote on Thursday, November 28, via Instagram. “I am most thankful for my whole world & reason for me doing everything I do everyday. #DaddysLittleGirl 🌎 @ariana_sky_magro.”

Ortiz-Magro was ordered to stay at least 150 yards away from Harley, 32, and Ariana, 19 months, after alleged domestic violence altercation in October. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star subsequently pleaded not guilty after he was charged with seven misdemeanors, including child endangerment, false imprisonment and resisting arrest.

“The protective order issued last Friday is good for the pendency of the case,” Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office told Us Weekly on November 12. “Once, and if, the defendant is convicted, a more long-lasting one will be issued.”

Earlier this month, Harley claimed she was not actively pursuing a restraining order against Ortiz-Magro.

“I’m not keeping Ariana from Ron I did not ask for a restraining order,” she wrote on November 14 via Instagram. “I’m working on getting it dropped so he can see her if he wants too. … All I ever wanted was a family for our daughter, the toxic part was sweeping everything under the rug and trying to look past all the cheating just didn’t work for me. I’m heartbroken from it all and just want to coparent peacefully.”

That same day, Harley accused Ortiz-Magro of “hooking up” with her friend.

“You cheated, you lied, you f–ked up. It’s always been you,” she wrote. “I don’t want to hear about Ron and all these girls I know believe me there has been sooo many screenshots and pictures. I’m use to it I know he’s hooking up with my friend to get back at me (back at me for not wanting to get back with him). It’s a cycle that never end. I’m exhausted and disgusted by it.”

An insider previously told Us that the reality TV personality “really misses” his daughter, noting he is eager to see her.

“Ron is just focusing on his work,” the source said. “She’s his number one priority.”