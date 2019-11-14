



Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and’s relationship is still far from civil. The Jersey Shore star’s on-again, off-again girlfriend accused him of cheating with a friend in a series of Instagram Stories.

“You cheated, you lied, you f–ked up. It’s always been you,” Harley, 32, wrote on Wednesday, November 13. “I don’t want to hear about Ron and all these girls I know believe me there has been sooo many screenshots and pictures. I’m use to it I know he’s hooking up with my friend to get back at me (back at me for not wanting to get back with him). It’s a cycle that never end. I’m exhausted and disgusted by it.”

Harley and Ortiz-Magro, 33, share daughter Ariana Sky, 19 months. After an alleged domestic violence altercation in October, the reality TV personality was charged with seven misdemeanors, including including child endangerment, false imprisonment and resisting arrest. While he pleaded not guilty, Ortiz-Magro was ordered to stay at least 150 yards away from Harley and Ariana.

“The protective order issued last Friday is good for the pendency of the case,” Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office told Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 12. “Once, and if, the defendant is convicted, a more long-lasting one will be issued.”

Harley, however, made it clear that she does not plan to pursue a permanent order against the father of her child.

“I’m not keeping Ariana from Ron I did not ask for a restraining order,” she wrote. “I’m working on getting it dropped so he can see her if he wants too.”

Harley added that “everyone is hurt in this situation,” noting she is open to coparenting with Ortiz-Magro despite their tumultuous relationship.

“I don’t understand all the bashing going on, on his end. All I ever wanted was a family for our daughter, the toxic part was sweeping everything under the rug and trying to look past all the cheating just didn’t work for me,” she wrote. “I’m heartbroken from it all and just want to coparent peacefully.”

According to a source, Ortiz-Magro, who shared a sweet throwback photo with his daughter on Monday, November 11, is eager to reunite with Ariana.

“Ron is just focusing on his work. He really misses his daughter and wants to see her,” the source tells Us. “She’s his number one priority.”