



Ronnie Ortiz-Magro ‘s protective order against his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley , was lifted on Friday, October 11, Us Weekly confirms.

Ortiz-Magro, 33, was issued the emergency protective order after he was arrested for allegedly hitting Harley on October 4, Us confirmed. The order required him to stay 100 yards away from Harley until Friday’s court hearing. A source told Us that the order was lifted after Harley, 31, didn’t appear in court.

In the early morning hours of October 4, the Jersey Shore star got into a physical altercation with Harley at an Airbnb in the Los Angeles area. The Los Angeles Police Department told Us that “when officers [were] on location, the suspect was uncooperative. Officers had to use a taser so there was minor use of force that occurred.”

The LAPD added that there was “a child at the location” of the alleged altercation, who was “not harmed.” Harley and Ortiz-Magro share their 18-month-old daughter, Ariana.

“[Ronnie] locked himself in the house with Ariana,” a source told Us. The reality TV star was booked at the Van Nuys Jail for kidnapping, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has not filed official criminal charges. He was released from jail on the same day after posting $100,000 bail.

Ortiz-Magro’s lawyer Scott E. Leemon released a statement to Us about the matter on October 5. “The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo,” Leemon said. “We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

Hours before the incident, the Famously Single alum praised his relationship with Harley in an exclusive interview with Us at the launch party for his VERGE CBD line in West Hollywood.

“Honestly, even though everyone thinks we’re toxic, she really does balance me out. She really does keep me level because with her I have her and the baby, which is a family, which is what I want at the end of the day,” he said at the time.

A source told Us that the arrest has caused the pair, who have been dating on and off since 2017, to end their relationship.

“They are broken up for good,” a source told Us. “Ronnie’s priority is his daughter, so [he’ll do] whatever he has to do to make sure she’s safe. He’s really aware of what the situation is with Jen. He’s now recognizing that the relationship is probably not healthy for him, Ariana or Jen.”

